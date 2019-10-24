Walmart pulls 22-ounce J&J baby powder from shelves - CNBC

FILE PHOTO: Bottles of Johnson's baby powder are displayed in a store in New York City, U.S., January 22, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Walmart Inc has removed and blocked sales of Johnson & Johnson’s 22-ounce baby powder bottles from its stores, CNBC reported on Thursday, making it the third large retailer to pull the product.

Earlier in the day, CVS Health Corp and Rite Aid Corp said they had removed all 22-ounce bottles of the product from their stores, following the healthcare conglomerate’s recall last week of a 22-ounce lot of the product due to possible asbestos contamination.

Walmart did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.