February 6, 2020

Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay $750 million in New Jersey talc case: lawyer

FILE PHOTO: The Johnson & Johnson logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 29, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson was ordered on Thursday by a jury in a New Jersey court to pay punitive damages of $750 million to four plaintiffs who allege that the company’s Baby Powder caused their cancer, according to a lawyer for the plaintiffs.

J&J said the judge was planning on reducing the damages to $185 million.

During an earlier phase of the trial, the jury held J&J liable for the plaintiffs’ cancers and awarded them $37.2 million in compensation.

Reporting by Lisa Girion; Writing by Michael Erman in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler; Editing by Leslie Adler

