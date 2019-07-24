Philippines' Jollibee buying U.S. firm Coffee Bean for $100 million

FILE PHOTO: Customers eat at a Jolibee fastfood outlet in Quezon City, metro Manila, Philippines September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Dondi Tawatao/File Photo

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippines’ Jollibee Foods Corp (JFC.PS) said on Wednesday it is buying U.S. brand Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf for $100 million.

Jollibee said in a stock exchange disclosure it would acquire 100 percent of the Los Angeles-based specialty coffee and tea brand to boost its overseas sales.

Jollibee operates the largest fastfood chain in the Philippines with 3,195 restaurants. It also operates 1,418 stores across various brands overseas.