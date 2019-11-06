Jordan says three Mexicans, one Swiss wounded in stabbing at tourist spot

A tourist, who was injured in a stabbing, is rushed into King Hussein Medical Center in Amman, Jordan November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

AMMAN (Reuters) - Jordan’s minister of health said three Mexicans and one Swiss tourist were wounded along with four Jordanians when a man went on a stabbing rampage in Jersah city, a major tourist destination near ancient Roman ruins.

Four of those injured had moderate to serious wounds and the others light ones, Fayez Jaber told Reuters. He gave no further details.

Police said a man was arrested over the attack.

Sources had earlier mistakenly said three of the wounded tourists were Spaniards.