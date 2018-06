CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s King Salman will hold a meeting with Jordan’s King Abdullah, Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber al-Sabahand and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed of the United Arab Emirates on Sunday in the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia, a Saudi Royal Statement said early on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud talks during the opening of 29th Arab Summit in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia April 15, 2018. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

The joint meeting will discuss “ways to support Jordan to emerge from the economic crisis it is going through”, the statement added.