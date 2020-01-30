Jordan agrees $1.3 billion IMF programme: state news agency

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Jordan has signed a new $1.3 billion programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the state news agency Petra said on Thursday.
Petra said it was a four-year programme, but it gave no further details.
In December, the country’s finance minister said a new IMF deal would secure lower servicing costs for the $42 billion in public debt that the country holds, which has spiralled in the last decade as a result of the spillover of regional conflicts on its economy.
