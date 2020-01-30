Business News
January 30, 2020 / 3:55 PM / Updated an hour ago

Jordan agrees $1.3 billion IMF programme: state news agency

1 Min Read

A general view of the Central Bank of Jordan in downtown Amman, Jordan, July 2, 2019. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Jordan has signed a new $1.3 billion programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the state news agency Petra said on Thursday.

Petra said it was a four-year programme, but it gave no further details.

In December, the country’s finance minister said a new IMF deal would secure lower servicing costs for the $42 billion in public debt that the country holds, which has spiralled in the last decade as a result of the spillover of regional conflicts on its economy.

Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below