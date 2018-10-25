FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2018 / 5:17 PM / in an hour

Israel sends rescue helicopters to assist in Jordan flood disaster

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel sent search-and-rescue helicopters to assist Jordan on Thursday following a flash flood in which at least 10 school children were killed and 16 reported missing, an Israeli military statement said.

It said the Israeli team, dispatched at Amman’s request, was operating on the Jordanian side of the Dead Sea, where a bus carrying 37 children and seven teachers were swept into a valley by rain-stoked floodwaters earlier on Thursday.

Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

