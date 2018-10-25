FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
October 25, 2018 / 4:15 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

At least 10 school children killed, 16 missing in Jordan flash flood

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - At least 10 school children died and 16 were missing after a flash flood near Jordan’s Dead Sea, where around 40 children and their teachers were on an outing on Thursday, rescuers said.

A major rescue operation involving helicopters and army troops was under way. Search teams have so far rescued 11 people, some of whom are in a serious condition, civil defense sources told Reuters.

Hospitals in the area were put on high alert.

A civil defense official was quoted on state television as saying that the number of casualties was expected to rise.

A witness said a bus with 37 school children and seven teachers had been on a trip to a resort area when raging floodwaters swept them into a valley.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.