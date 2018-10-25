At least 14 school children die in Jordan flash flood

DEAD SEA Jordan (Reuters) - At least 14 school children and teachers died in a flash flood near Jordan’s Dead Sea on Thursday that happened while they were on an outing, rescuers and hospital workers said.

Thirty four people were rescued in an operation involving helicopters and army troops, police chief Brigadier General Farid al Sharaa told state television. Some of those rescued are in a serious condition.

Hundreds of families and relatives converged on Shounah hospital a few kilometers from the resort area. Relatives sobbed and searched for missing children, a witness said.

Israel sent search-and-rescue helicopters to assist, an Israeli military statement said adding the team dispatched at Amman’s request, was operating on the Jordanian side of the Dead Sea.

Civil defence spokesman Captain Iyad al Omar told Reuters the number of casualties was expected to rise.

A witness said a bus with 37 school children and seven teachers had been on a trip to a resort area when raging flood waters swept them into a valley.