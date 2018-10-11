FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 11, 2018 / 11:31 AM / Updated 5 minutes ago

Jordan reshuffles cabinet in bid to speed up IMF-guided reforms: officials

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - Jordan’s Prime Minister Omar al-Razzaz announced a cabinet reshuffle on Thursday, which officials said consolidated the grip of technocrats charged with speeding up IMF-guided economic reforms crucial to rejuvenate sluggish growth.

Razzaz, a former World Bank economist, was appointed by the monarch last June. His predecessor, Hani al-Mulki, resigned in an attempt to defuse a crisis that saw some of the largest protests in years over IMF austerity measures, including tax hikes.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Gareth Jones

