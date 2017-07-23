Second Jordanian dies in shooting at Israeli embassy in Jordan -security source

AMMAN (Reuters) - A second Jordanian died from wounds inflicted during a shooting incident on Sunday in the compound of the Israeli embassy that also injured two others including one Israeli, a security source said.

The police said earlier the two Jordanians, working for a furniture firm, had entered the embassy compound before the shooting. It said the dead man was killed by a gunshot and the two wounded men had been rushed to hospital.

Israel has imposed a ban on reporting the incident and has made no public comment.