FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
June 13, 2018 / 2:52 PM / in 15 minutes

Qatar extends $500 million aid package to Jordan: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - The Gulf state of Qatar has extended a $500 mln aid package to Jordan that includes investments, project finance and job opportunities for Jordanians, an official source said on Wednesday.

The aid package comes two days after Gulf neighbors Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates pledged $2.5 billion of aid to Jordan to help the country’s cash-strapped economy hit by a wave of protests over IMF-driven austerity measures.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.