AMMAN (Reuters) - Jordan’s Prime Minister-designate Omar Razzaz said on Thursday he would withdraw a controversial tax bill soon after he has been sworn in by King Abdullah.

Jordan's designated new prime minister Omar al-Razzaz speaks on the phone after leaving the Parliament building in Amman, Jordan June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Razzaz told reporters after a meeting in parliament there was a consensus to withdraw the tax bill, which had sparked rare protests against IMF-driven economic policies that critics say have eroded living standards.