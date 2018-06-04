FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 4, 2018 / 11:47 AM / Updated an hour ago

Jordan king asks Omar al-Razzaz to form new government: ministerial source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - Jordanian King Abdullah asked Omar al-Razzaz to form a new government after the resignation of Hani Mulki on Monday, a ministerial source said, a move aimed at defusing big protests over government economic policies.

Razzaz, a former World Bank economist, was education minister in the outgoing government. Jordan has been shaken by its biggest protests in years, in response to planned tax hikes.

Reporting by Suleiman al-Khalidi in Dubai; Writing by Tom Perry, Editing by William Maclean

