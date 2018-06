AMMAN (Reuters) - Hani Mulki resigned from his post as Jordan’s prime minister in a meeting with King Abdullah on Monday, an official source said, a move aimed at defusing anger over economic policies that have sparked the largest protests in years.

FILE PHOTO: Jordan's Prime Minister Hani Mulki speaks to the media after the swearing-in ceremony for the new cabinet at the Royal Palace in Amman, Jordan, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed/File Photo