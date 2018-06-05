FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 5, 2018 / 10:33 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Jordan's King appoints al-Razzaz to form new government: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - Jordan’s King Abdullah appointed Omar al-Razzaz to form a new government, a palace statement said on Tuesday, after Hani Mulki resigned as prime minister in a bid to defuse major protests over price hikes.

Omar al Razzaz is seen in Amman, Jordan April 10, 2018. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Razzaz, a former World Bank economist, served as education minister in the outgoing government.

Plans to raise taxes have brought thousands of people onto the streets since last week in Jordan’s largest protests in years.

Reporting by Ellen Francis; editing by John Stonestreet

