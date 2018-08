AMMAN (Reuters) - Jordan said on Saturday three people were killed during a police raid on a house sheltering militants suspected of being behind a bomb attack on a police van.

Security forces are seen near a damaged building one day after the security incident, at the city of Al Salt, Jordan, August 11, 2018. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Security forces stormed a building in the city of Salt where suspects behind the planting of the home-made bomb that killed one policeman on Friday were believed to be hiding.