Jordan retrieves bodies of three suspected militants after shoot out

AMMAN (Reuters) - Security forces on Sunday pulled the bodies of three suspected militants out of a partially collapsed building in a city in central Jordan following a shoot out, a government spokeswoman said.

Security forces had raided the building in a search for those responsible for a bomb attack on a police van on Friday.

Government spokeswoman Jumana Ghunaimat told Reuters the security forces had also seized automatic weapons in a “continuing operation.”

Four security personnel were killed during a shoot out on Saturday evening with the suspected militants who had been holed in a building in the hillside city of Salt.