Jordan foils plot against U.S., Israeli diplomats and American soldiers: newspaper

AMMAN (Reuters) - Jordanian intelligence recently foiled a plot by two suspected militants to mount terror attacks against U.S. and Israeli diplomats alongside U.S. troops deployed at a military base in the south of the country, state-owned al-Rai newspaper reported on Tuesday.

It said the suspects had planned to drive vehicles into their targets and attack them with firearms and knives. They would stand trial in Jordan’s state security court, it added.

Militants from Islamic State and other radical jihadist groups have long targeted the U.S.-allied kingdom and dozens of militants are currently serving lengthy prison terms.

King Abdullah, a Middle East ally of Western powers against Islamist militancy, has been among the most vocal leaders in the region in warning of threats posed by radical groups.

Several incidents over the past few years have jolted the Arab kingdom, which has been comparatively unscathed by the uprisings, civil wars and Islamist militancy that have swept the Middle East since 2011.

Jordan said last year it had foiled an Islamic State plot that included plans for a series of attacks on security installations, shopping malls and moderate religious figures. It arrested the suspects.