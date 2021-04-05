Jordan's Prince Hamza says in voice recording will disobey army orders to keep silent

FILE PHOTO: Jordan's Crown Prince Hamza bin Hussein delivers a speech to Muslim clerics and scholars at the opening ceremony of a religious conference at the Islamic Al al-Bayet University in Amman, Jordan August 21, 2004. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

AMMAN (Reuters) - Jordan’s estranged Prince Hamza said in a voice recording released on Monday that he would disobey orders by the army to not communicate with outside world after he was put under house arrest.

The half-brother of King Abdullah and former heir to the throne said in voice recording sent to contacts that was released by the country’s opposition that he would “escalate” moves after being barred from any activity and told to keep quiet.