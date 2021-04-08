U.S.'s Blinken reaffirms strategic partnership in call with Jordan's king

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during the release of the "2020 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices" at the State Department in Washington, DC, U.S., March 30, 2021. Mandel Ngan/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Jordan’s King Abdullah on Thursday and “reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to its strategic partnership with Jordan,” a U.S. State Department spokesman said.

Blinken commended the king for “Jordan’s steadfast leadership promoting peace and stability in the Middle East,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.