U.S.'s Blinken reaffirms strategic partnership in call with Jordan's king

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Jordan’s King Abdullah on Thursday and “reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to its strategic partnership with Jordan,” a U.S. State Department spokesman said.
Blinken commended the king for “Jordan’s steadfast leadership promoting peace and stability in the Middle East,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.
Reporting by Eric Beech; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Leslie Adler
