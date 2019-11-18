World News
November 18, 2019

Jordan warns of 'dangerous consequences' of U.S. shift on West Bank settlements

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi speaks during a news conference in Amman, Jordan, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

AMMAN (Reuters) - Jordan’s foreign minister, Ayman Safadi, warned that a U.S. change of position on Monday on Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank would have “dangerous consequences” on the prospects of reviving the Middle East peace process.

Safadi said in a tweet that Jewish settlements in the territory were illegal and killed prospects of a two-state solution in which a Palestinian state would exist side-by-side with Israel, which Arab countries say is the only way to resolve the decades-old Arab-Israeli conflict.

