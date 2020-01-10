Fashion retailer Joules warns of profit hit due to lower holiday sales

(Reuters) - Fashion retailer Joules Group Plc (JOUL.L) warned on Friday that its 2020 profit was likely to be largely below market expectations as online retail sales took a hit from shortage of stocks during the Christmas period.

Joules said costs in the fiscal second-half could rise as a result of US-China tariffs, which it expects to continue into next year.

Retail sales over the seven-week period to Jan. 5 were significantly below expectations and fell by 4.5% compared with the prior year, the company said.