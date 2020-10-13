Japan's top seat belt maker falsified data, shipped substandard products: Nikkei

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Japanese unit of U.S. automotive component maker Joyson Safety Systems has falsified performance data for its seat belts and shipped substandard products, the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday.

Joyson Safety Systems Japan, which took over the main businesses of bankrupt airbag maker Takata Corp, could not be reached for comment outside business hours.

The Japanese transport ministry has asked the company to submit an investigation report, and has also told automakers to prepare for recalls of the seat belts in question, Nikkei said, citing sources.

The ministry was not available for comment.

The company is the top seat belt maker in Japan with a market share of about 40%, according to Nikkei.