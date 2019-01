FILE PHOTO: The logo of JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) is seen in Los Angeles, California, United States, on October 12, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) will increase the pool for employee bonuses by 3 percent overall for 2018, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Employees will be informed about bonuses in mid- to late-January, the sources said.