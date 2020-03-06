JP Morgan CEO 'feels really good' after emergency surgery: FT

(Reuters) - JP Morgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) CEO and Chairman Jamie Dimon has spoken to senior colleagues and 'feels really good' after undergoing heart surgery, the Financial Times reported here on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Earlier on Thursday, the U.S. lender said Dimon is recovering from the emergency surgery and added that the bank’s co-presidents and co-chief operating officers, Daniel Pinto and Gordon Smith are running the bank as Dimon recovers.

Dimon, who is at the helm of JPMorgan for over a decade, underwent surgery for acute aortic dissection, a condition where the inner lining of the aorta tears away from the outer edge of the tube.

JP Morgan did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.