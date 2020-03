FILE PHOTO: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon speaks at North America's Building Trades Unions (NABTU) 2019 legislative conference in Washington, U.S., April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) Chief Executive Jamie Dimon had emergency heart surgery on Thursday morning and is now recovering, senior bank executives said in an internal memo viewed by Reuters.

Dimon is “awake, alert and recovering well” after a successful surgery, the memo said.