World News
February 28, 2020 / 4:42 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

JPMorgan restricts global travel to protect against virus: Bloomberg News

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The J.P.Morgan logo is seen at Canary Wharf financial district in London,Britain, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause/File Photo

(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) issued global restrictions on non-essential travel to protect its employees and business against the spreading coronavirus, the Bloomberg News bloom.bg/2vnxhyW reported late on Thursday.

The Wall Street firm said it is “restricting all international travel to essential travel only,” due to the continued spread of coronavirus, Bloomberg reported, citing a memo.

The company did not respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

