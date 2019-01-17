JPMorgan board raises Dimon's compensation to $31 million

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase speaks to the Economic Club of New York in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 16, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

NEW YORK (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon is receiving a 5 percent raise, bringing his total compensation for 2018 to $31 million, the company said in a filing on Thursday.

In setting the figure, independent members of the JPMorgan board took into account “the firm’s strong performance in 2018 and through the cycle” in categories including business results, risk, controls and conduct, customer focus and leadership, the filing said.