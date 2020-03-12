JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon home from hospital, recovering 'well': bank

FILE PHOTO: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon speaks at the North America's Building Trades Unions (NABTU) 2019 legislative conference in Washington, U.S., April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon was released from a New York hospital and is now at home recovering from an emergency heart surgery he underwent last week, the bank said on Thursday.

Dimon’s doctors said the 63-year-old is “doing very well in all aspects of his recovery.

“He is in good spirits and looking forward to reengaging with our team soon,” according to a memo sent to staff by Gordon Smith and Daniel Pinto, co-presidents of the bank who have served as interim leaders during Dimon’s absence.