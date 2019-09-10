Business News
JPMorgan Chase lowers 2019 outlook for net interest income to $57 billion

FILE PHOTO: Jamie Dimon, chairman & CEO of JP Morgan Chase & Co., arrives to testify before a House Financial Services Committee hearing on "Holding Megabanks Accountable: A Review of Global Systemically Important Banks 10 Years After the Financial Crisis" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 10, 2019. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

NEW YORK (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) lowered its outlook for 2019 net interest income to about $57 billion for the full year from $57.5 billion, Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said at a conference in New York on Tuesday.

“Our (net interest income) will be a little bit lower than we told you last time,” Dimon said at Barclays Financial Services Conference. “I think we told you $57.5 (billion) and I’m closer to $57 (billion) for this year.”

In July, the bank had said it expected full year 2019 net interest income to be $57.5 billion.

Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Chris Reese

