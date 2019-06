FILE PHOTO: A view of the exterior of the JP Morgan Chase & Co. corporate headquarters in New York City May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar/Files

BOSTON (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co will convert its $2 billion Highbridge multi-strategy fund into a credit focused fund to better meet client appetite, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.

One of the fund’s four lead portfolio managers, Arjun Menon, who had focused on Asian stocks, will be leaving the fund, the spokesman said.