A view of the exterior of the JP Morgan Chase & Co. corporate headquarters in New York City May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar/Files

NEW YORK (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co said Friday it is acquiring Instamed, a U.S. healthcare payments technology company.

The deal will allow the largest U.S. bank by assets the ability to expand its healthcare payers business through Instamed’s network of healthcare providers, payers and consumers.

JP Morgan is paying more than $500 million for the business,

CNBC reported earlier on Friday.