JPMorgan to maintain key growth targets from last year at investor day: analysts

NEW YORK (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) executives are unlikely to provide new financial targets at the bank’s annual investor day on Tuesday, and instead will use the forum to showcase a clean-energy initiative, analysts said.

JPMorgan, the biggest U.S. bank by assets, reported record earnings last year and easily met management’s stated goals for expenses and profitability.

But its metrics are best-in-class among big U.S. banks, and JPMorgan’s sheer size presents challenges for further growth, analysts said.

“We believe the challenge is for JPM to maintain this strong operating performance while at the same time investing for growth and gaining customer wallet share,” said Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo.

Nonetheless, Wall Street pays close attention to JPMorgan’s investor day, where Chief Executive Jamie Dimon and other senior leaders offer views about key businesses, as well as the global economy and financial markets. Those presenting include Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Piepszak, head of Consumer & Community Banking Gordon Smith, Head of Consumer Lending Marianne Lake and others. The event starts at 8 a.m. in New York.

Executives are likely to express optimism about JPMorgan’s potential, despite unsettling macroeconomic events such as concerns over the fast-spreading coronavirus, the 2020 U.S. presidential election and low interest rates, analysts said.

On Monday, global markets plunged as investors ran for safety on fears that a rise in coronavirus cases outside China could expand damage to the global economy. In the United States, the Dow .DJI dropped more than 1,000 points for just the third time in history.

However, JPMorgan will likely keep the bank’s official outlook stable for expenses relative to revenue, and for return on tangible common equity (ROTCE), which measures how well a bank uses shareholder money to produce profit.

Last year, JPMorgan’s efficiency ratio of 55% and its full-year ROTCE of 19% met and exceeded management’s targets of 55% and 17%, respectively.

The bank’s main announcement will center on steps it is taking to reduce financing for coal mining projects and companies and to facilitate $200 billion in loans and other financing for clean-energy and sustainability initiatives by the end of 2020.

The bank detailed some of that plan on Monday, after years of pressure from environmental activists and steps taken by other major financial firms including Blackrock Inc (BLK.N) and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N).

JPMorgan shares closed at $132.14 on Monday, near a record high, leaving the bank as the most valuable by market value globally.