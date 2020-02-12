JPMorgan appoints new heads of Australia and NZ investment banking

FILE PHOTO: A view of the exterior of the JP Morgan Chase & Co. corporate headquarters in New York City May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar/Files

(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) appointed Jabe Jerram and Simon Ranson as co-heads of investment banking (IB) for Australia and New Zealand, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters and confirmed by a spokesman in Sydney.

The new appointments replace Andrew Best, a 30-year company veteran who has been IB head for the last two years.

Dyson Bowditch has been appointed head of equity capital markets for Australia and New Zealand, replacing Jerram.