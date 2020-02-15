JPMorgan names new co-heads of ESG equity research for EMEA region

FILE PHOTO: A J.P. Morgan logo is seen in New York City, U.S. January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - U.S. investment bank JPMorgan (JPM.N) named Jean-Xavier Hecker and Hugo Dubourg as its new co-heads of ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance) equity research for the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

The bank added that both Hecker and Dubourg, who were recently at Exane BNP Paribas, would be based in Paris.

JPMorgan is in the process of building up its Paris operations in light of Britain’s exit from the European Union.