JPMorgan to host summer interns in NY, London offices

(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co is planning to have its summer interns working from offices in London and New York City, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The bank is expecting interns in sales and trading and investment banking segments to join office around June when the internship program begins, the person said, but cautioned that the plan will depend on government guidance.

Plans are also based on expectations that vaccination programs in both cities will be smooth and nearing completion in time for the internship program to kick off.

As coronavirus cases subside and vaccine rollouts accelerate, businesses across the globe are preparing to bring their workforce back to office, while some extend their work-from-home policy durations.