May 19, 2020 / 3:24 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

JPMorgan shareholders back bank's directors, executive pay at annual meeting

FILE PHOTO: A sign outside the headquarters of JP Morgan Chase & Co in New York, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) shareholders voted to reelect each of the bank’s board members, with each director receiving at least 84% of the shares voted, according to initial tallies.

More than 92% of investors voted for the bank’s executive compensation packages, and none of the shareholder proposals won a majority of shares voted. One proposal, which asked that the bank report on its progress toward sustainable climate goals, got close with 49.6% of shares voted.

Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall, Editing by Franklin Paul

