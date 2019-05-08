JPMorgan shareholders advised to vote against executive compensation by ISS

FILE PHOTO: A view of the exterior of the JP Morgan Chase & Co. corporate headquarters in New York City May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar/Files/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Proxy advisory group ISS has advised JPMorgan Chase & Co shareholders to vote against the bank’s executive compensation at its upcoming annual shareholder meeting, according to a report the firm published this week that was seen by Reuters.

The group has twice previously suggested that investors vote against the bank’s executive compensation - in 2015 and 2011 - since the Dodd-Frank law mandated shareholders be given a say-on-pay in 2010.

JPMorgan, the largest U.S. bank by assets, did not immediately provide comment on the ISS view.

The bank’s board of directors recommended in its proxy filing that shareholders vote to approve executive compensation at its shareholder meeting next week in Chicago.

The influential proxy advisory firm said its suggestion was based on concerns it has over the discretionary portion of the bank’s executive compensation and how that compensation is vested.

Although JPMorgan’s compensation committee uses performance assessments to guide the amount of discretionary compensation awarded, ISS wrote in its report that certain “factors assessed were described only vaguely and appear subjective.”

“Investors increasingly prefer an incentive program structure that constrains discretion in favor of emphasis on objective and transparent determinations that are more compatible with pay-for-performance,” ISS wrote.

JPMorgan Chief Executive Jamie Dimon received a total of $31 million in compensation for the year 2018, which included an annual base salary of more than $1.5 million and performance-based incentive compensation of $29.5 million.

Independent members of the bank’s board said they took into account “the firm’s strong performance in 2018 and through the cycle” in setting the figure, according to corporate filings.