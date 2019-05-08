JPMorgan shareholders advised to vote against executive compensation: ISS

FILE PHOTO: A view of the exterior of the JP Morgan Chase & Co. corporate headquarters in New York City May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar/Files/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Shareholders of JPMorgan Chase & Co were advised to vote against the bank’s executive compensation at its annual shareholder meeting by the proxy advisory group ISS, according to a report the firm published this week seen by Reuters.

The group has twice before suggested shares vote against the bank’s executive compensation, once in 2015 and in 2011, according to prior reports.

JPMorgan, the largest U.S. bank by assets, will hold its shareholder meeting next week in Chicago.