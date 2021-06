FILE PHOTO: A view of the exterior of the JP Morgan Chase & Co. corporate headquarters in New York City May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Spending by customers holding JPMorgan Chase & Co credit cards is up 17% year to date over the same period in 2019, bank co-president Gordon Smith said on Thursday.

The uptick in credit card spending should mean that loans begin to grow modestly by the end of the year, Smith said.