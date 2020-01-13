JPMorgan puts senior credit trader on leave over WhatsApp use: Bloomberg

FILE PHOTO: A view of the exterior of the JP Morgan Chase & Co. corporate headquarters in New York City May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar/Files

(Reuters) - A senior JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) credit trader, Edward Koo, was placed on leave as the bank reviews whether he broke its policies by using WhatsApp group chats with colleagues, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

The discussions included market chatter and the probe hasn’t indicated any improper activity so far, according to the report, which cited people with knowledge of the matter.

The bank hasn’t ruled out taking action against other members of the group, Bloomberg reported.

A spokesman for JPMorgan declined to comment.