July 8, 2019 / 11:50 AM / Updated an hour ago

Owners of JPIMedia in talks to sell i and regional newspapers: Sky News

(Reuters) - The owners of JPIMedia are in talks to sell the i newspaper and regional titles, Sky News reported on Monday.

JPIMedia and its advisers have set a deadline of Monday for preliminary offers for papers including The Scotsman and the Yorkshire Post, the report said.

A financial adviser has recently been appointed to assess options for the business and its titles, a spokesman for JPIMedia said in an email to Reuters.

“We are actively exploring a number of options open to us,” the spokesman said.

JPIMedia, a company formed by bondholders, bought Johnston Press’ assets last year after the British newspaper group filed for bankruptcy protection.

The Sky report said that potential bidders for the i newspaper could include European media group Mediahuis, which agreed to buy Irish newspaper group INM (INME.I) for $163 million earlier this year.

