March 20, 2018 / 5:51 PM / Updated an hour ago

JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - JPMorgan & Chase Co has appointed Mellody Hobson, the president of Chicago-based investment firm Ariel Investments LLC, to its board of directors, the Wall Street bank said here on Tuesday.

A view of the exterior of the JP Morgan Chase & Co. corporate headquarters in New York City May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar/Files

Crandall Bowles, 70, will retire from the board and will not stand for re-election. Bowles, chairman emeritus of the Springs Company, has been a JPMorgan director since 2006.

Hobson, 48, also serves on the boards of Starbucks Corp and Estee Lauder Companies Inc. She speaks frequently about financial literacy and is a regular commentator for media outlets.

Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru and David Henry in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

