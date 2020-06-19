Daniel Darahem to replace Berenguer as JPMorgan Brazil head

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Current JPMorgan Chase & Co’s head of Equity Capital Markets in Hong Kong, Daniel Darahem, is returning to Brazil to head the bank’s operation in the country, the bank announced on Friday.

Darahem, an executive who has been at JPMorgan for 20 years, has previously worked in New York and been ECM head for Latin America. He replaces CEO Jose Berenguer, who announced his departure to head banking activities of Brazilian broker XP Inc (XP.O), and will report to Martin Marron, JPMorgan’s CEO to Latin America and Canada.