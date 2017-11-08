FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JPMorgan chief held private talks with UK's May, Hammond: Sky News
Sections
Featured
Saudi Arabia makes fresh arrests: sources
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia makes fresh arrests: sources
The Mideast war risk Trump can’t ignore
Commentary
The Mideast war risk Trump can’t ignore
Tencent and Snap send short message to Facebook
Breakingviews
Tencent and Snap send short message to Facebook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 8, 2017 / 7:50 PM / Updated an hour ago

JPMorgan chief held private talks with UK's May, Hammond: Sky News

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) Chief Executive Jamie Dimon, held private talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May and finance minister Philip Hammond on Wednesday, Sky News reported.

FILE PHOTO: Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co. speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Dimon warned May and Hammond that the French government is intensifying efforts to lure British banking jobs to France, Sky News also reported. bit.ly/2m4GTJD

In the meeting which was also attended by Daniel Pinto, who runs JPMorgan's investment bank globally, the bankers committed to retaining "a large proportion" of their existing UK operations after Brexit, Sky News also reported. bit.ly/2m4GTJD

JPMorgan and British Government were not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.