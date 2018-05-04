FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Technology News
May 4, 2018 / 9:31 AM / in 2 hours

JPMorgan names head of artificial intelligence research

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co named Manuela Veloso head of artificial intelligence research to help drive the bank’s efforts in applying machine learning technology across its businesses.

A J.P. Morgan logo is seen in New York City, U.S. January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Veloso currently heads the machine learning department at Carnegie Mellon University.

In her new role, Veloso will establish an AI research capability at the bank. She will also work closely with the data analytics and the quantitative research teams.

Veloso will report to Chief Administrative Officer Sanoke Viswanathan.

Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.