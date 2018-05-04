JPMorgan names head of artificial intelligence research

(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co named Manuela Veloso head of artificial intelligence research to help drive the bank’s efforts in applying machine learning technology across its businesses.

A J.P. Morgan logo is seen in New York City, U.S. January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Veloso currently heads the machine learning department at Carnegie Mellon University.

In her new role, Veloso will establish an AI research capability at the bank. She will also work closely with the data analytics and the quantitative research teams.

Veloso will report to Chief Administrative Officer Sanoke Viswanathan.