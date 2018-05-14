FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2018 / 5:47 AM / in an hour

JPMorgan submits application for majority-owned China securities business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) said on Monday it had submitted an application to the Chinese securities regulator for setting up a new onshore securities business in which the U.S. bank would own a 51 percent stake.

FILE PHOTO: People pass the JP Morgan Chase & Co. Corporate headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

The bank’s asset and wealth management unit is also working on increasing its current joint venture stake to a majority interest, subject to an agreement with its joint venture partner and the relevant authorities, it said in a statement.

    JPMorgan also said it had appointed Mark Leung as the chief executive of its China business.

    The submission of the application to the regulator marks a step towards JPMorgan’s return to China securities business after 2016 when it sold its 33 percent holding in a similar venture to its local partner.

    Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Himani Sarkar

